Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Up 440.0% in September

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilander Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,367 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Bilander Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

