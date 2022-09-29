Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Trading 3.2% Higher

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.18 and last traded at $138.00. 112,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,797,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,211 shares of company stock valued at $30,348,069. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

