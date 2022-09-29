Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $18.20 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after buying an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.55. 23,602,594 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

