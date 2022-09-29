Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 313.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.71. 11,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,649. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.