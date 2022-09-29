Bitspawn (SPWN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $302,489.70

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $302,489.70 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,501.00 or 1.00315266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057906 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063893 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Bitspawn Profile

Bitspawn (CRYPTO:SPWN) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2021. Bitspawn's total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins.

Bitspawn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitspawn network is driven by the SPWN token, which provides utility in establishing a marketplace of competitive events and community rewards.SPWN has multi-level functionality: medium of exchange on the network, wallet staking, gaming rewards and progression, and community governance are core utility functions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspawn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspawn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspawn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

