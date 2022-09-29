BitWhite (BTW) Hits Market Cap of $36,714.14

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $36,714.14 and $20,573.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

