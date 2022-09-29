BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Decreased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up about 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $2,590,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

