BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BB opened at $4.99 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $194,846. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 534,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

