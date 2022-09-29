BlackCoin (BLK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $838,536.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $838,536.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00032761 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,632,833 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.