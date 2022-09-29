Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 210.4% from the August 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

BIGZ traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 1,652,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,332. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

