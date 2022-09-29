Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $935,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 86.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,497 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.2% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.84. 675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,145. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

