Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Up 227.2% in September

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 227.2% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BTT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.84. 104,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

