BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 21.5% in September

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MQT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

