BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 21.5% in September

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance
NYSE:MQT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.80.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.