Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BBSRF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

About Bluestone Resources

Featured Stories

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

