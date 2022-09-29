boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 35 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

boohoo group Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:BHOOY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

