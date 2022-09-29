BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading 6.6% Higher

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.90. 8,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 670,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

BRC Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in BRC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BRC by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BRC by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

