Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $20.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.62. 100,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $456.35 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.62 and a 200-day moving average of $544.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

