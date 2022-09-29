Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $455.24. 28,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $456.35 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.