Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Price Target at C$67.42

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$56.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The stock has a market cap of C$57.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.86. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

