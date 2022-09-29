Brokerages Set ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Target Price at GBX 259

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 259 ($3.13).

Several brokerages recently commented on CTEC. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 197.60 ($2.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.29. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 146.08%.

In other news, insider Sten Scheibye bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

