Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) PT at $36.00

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Energizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,351,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Energizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.