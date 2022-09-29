Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target at $210.13

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.5 %

VMC opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.47 and its 200-day moving average is $165.71. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,312,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 233,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,142 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

