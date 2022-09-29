Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $139.65

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.11.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

