Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,609. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

