BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $96.72.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 58.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.