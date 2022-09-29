Bullseye Investment Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 550,028 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,283,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 83,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,759. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

