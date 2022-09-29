Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 233,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 7.2% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.62. 114,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,421. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

