Bullseye Investment Management LLC Sells 35,338 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.19. 39,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,936. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

