Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $751.49

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BURGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.49 ($9.08) and traded as low as GBX 659 ($7.96). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.00), with a volume of 143,957 shares changing hands.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33,675.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 800.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 750.31.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 623.88%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

