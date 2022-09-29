Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $751.49

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.49 ($9.08) and traded as low as GBX 659 ($7.96). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.00), with a volume of 143,957 shares changing hands.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 33,675.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 800.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 750.31.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 623.88%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.