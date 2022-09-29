Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Lowered to $26.00

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

BY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,785,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 457.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 295,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,669,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 108,060 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

