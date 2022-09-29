Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 2.6% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 187,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 44,176 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 336,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,036. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

