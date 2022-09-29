Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $21.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $563.82. 34,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $573.96 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

