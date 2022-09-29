Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Adobe stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.25. 332,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,893. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

