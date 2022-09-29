Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $269,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,525. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

