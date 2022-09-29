Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $832,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $7,813,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,264.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after buying an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $340.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.73. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

