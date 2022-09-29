Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 272,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,783. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

