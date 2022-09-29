Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1,211.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.15. 6,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,627. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.94.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.