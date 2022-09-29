Byrne Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2,605.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.82 on Thursday, reaching $272.12. 6,369,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,084,116. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.86 and a 200-day moving average of $311.07.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

