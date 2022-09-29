Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.38. 252,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,275. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

