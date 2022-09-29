Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 675 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,546. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

