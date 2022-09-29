Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 40,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,925. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.