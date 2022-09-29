C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.48 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.01.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $105,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $95,290,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 90.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 123,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 58,541 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

