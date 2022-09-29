Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Down 0.4%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71. Approximately 212,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 169,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management owned 0.26% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.