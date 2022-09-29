Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on November 10th

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Cal-Maine Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 57.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.7%.

CALM opened at $60.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

