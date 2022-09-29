Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $60.33 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

