Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives C$41.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

CCO stock opened at C$37.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.98. The stock has a market cap of C$14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.93. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$558.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

