Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,863. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,404,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

