Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.
Campbell Soup Price Performance
CPB stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,863. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Campbell Soup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,404,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
