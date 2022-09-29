Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.60.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.