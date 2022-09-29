Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Price Target to C$5.50

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Waterloo Brewing Stock Performance
BIBLF stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. Waterloo Brewing has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile
