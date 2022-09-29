Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.